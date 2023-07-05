Nothing found: Kelowna Law Courts reopens after bomb threat

Water Street is blocked off while police are on scene

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

After a thorough search of the courthouse, nothing suspicious was found and RCMP turned the building back over to the sheriffs.

The courthouse and Water Street has now reopened.

It’s unclear who made the threat against the courthouse or why.

_______

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

RCMP received a call about 9:30 a.m. of a possible threat made against the Kelowna Law Courts.

Police quickly converged on scene, blocking off Water Street from Cawston Avenue to Doyle Avenue.

Sheriffs quickly evacuated the the building as soon as the threat was made.

Police alongside Sheriffs are entering the building to do a sweep of the law courts.

Kelowna officers will consult with RCMP E Division about the next steps to take in this incident.

The sidewalk along the westside of the Water Street is open to the public. There is a large crowd gathering in the area watching the officers, however, no one has been told to leave the immediate area.

________

The Kelowna Law Courts are being evacuated after an alleged bomb threat was made Wednesday morning.

Those inside the courthouse told nearby coffee shop Eurobean that they were rushed out of the courtrooms at about 9:40 a.m. by Sheriffs, and told there was a bomb threat.

Water Street is blocked off while RCMP are on scene investigating.

Anyone who was evacuated from the courthouse was welcomed at Eurobean.

More to come.

RCMP cruisers block Water Street downtown Kelowna. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

READ MORE: Campfire ban to be reinstated across Kamloops Fire Centre

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCourtKelowna

Previous story
Minister demands better after ‘unacceptable ’ BC Ferries long weekend
Next story
1 million hectares burned in B.C. so far this wildfire season

Just Posted

Striking International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers picket at a port entrance in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The strike at more than 30 British Columbia ports entered its fifth day on Wednesday after 7,400 port workers walked off the job on the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Port strike will have ‘dire’ effect on supply chain: BC Chamber of Commerce

Last year one of the beneficiaries of the Northern Savings Credit Union Inspire Fund was Ecotrust Canada, which received $10,000 to support its efforts to grow fresh produce for people in need and promote community gardening. (Photo: Supplied)
Credit union amps up new community grant program

Alex Cuba, shown here with twin brother Adonis Puentes on bongos, headlined the Saturday night show during the 40th Midsummer Music Festival in Smithers June 30 to July 2. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
Generations celebrate Midsummer Festival’s 40th anniversary

Wait times at Terrace’s Mills Memorial Hospital’s ER department could get even longer this summer. (File photo)
Northern Health warns of increased ER wait times at Terrace’s Mills Memorial Hospital