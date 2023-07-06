Kelowna man punches officer after assaulting 2 people in hospital

42-year-old Justin Ryan Robinson is scheduled to appear in court on July 10

A Kelowna police officer was punched in the face while booking Justin Ryan Robinson into jail, who was being arrested for two previous assaults that occurred at Kelowna General Hospital. (File photo)

A man who was arrested for assault at Kelowna General Hospital doubled down when being booked at jail.

Justin Ryan Robinson was arrested at the hospital on Tuesday morning (July 4) after he assaulted another patient. A security guard jumped in to stop the attack but sustained minor injuries to his face from a small metal object that Robinson also used on the other patient.

Robinson didn’t take too kindly to being arrested. When RCMP were booking Robinson into a jail cell, an officer removed his handcuffs as part of the process. Once the handcuffs were off, Robinson punched the officer in the face.

On top of already being charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, Robinson added assault to a peace officer as a third charge.

The 42-year-old Kelowna man has been placed in custody and will appear in court on Monday, July 10.

“The RCMP would like to thank and commend the personnel and security staff for their quick response that likely prevented further injuries, “said Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer Cst. Mike Della-Paolera.

The injuries to the officer are unknown.

Interior Health is not speaking about any additional details about the assaults that took place at the hospital, but are providing supports to all affected by the incidents.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP seek public’s help with Knox Mountain wildfire investigation

READ MORE: ‘One last search’: U.K mom still looking for son who disappeared in Kelowna 34 years ago

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assaultBreaking NewsHospitalsKelownaOfficer ambushedOkanaganRCMP