Five quick-thinking boys are being hailed as heroes for rescuing a screaming eight-year-old child dangling from a chairlift at Grouse Mountain ski resort in North Vancouver. (Pixabay)

Kids join forces to rescue eight-year-old boy dangling from chairlift in B.C.

Boys rewarded with season passes to the mountain

Five quick-thinking boys are being hailed as heroes for rescuing a screaming eight-year-old child dangling from a chairlift at Grouse Mountain ski resort in North Vancouver.

Video obtained by Global News shows a group of boys in action as they grab a piece of orange netting used as fencing and rush beneath the ski lift while a man above clings to the boy as he hangs from the chair.

READ MORE: Two boys saved after falling through ice in Coquitlam

Other kids are seen rushing to scene to help by grabbing on to the netting under the chairlift as the boys tell the child to kick off his skis and jump.

Grouse Mountain Resorts spokeswoman Julia Grant says in a statement the boy was uninjured in the fall on Wednesday afternoon but was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

She says the company’s president will meet privately with the rescuers to express his gratitude and the boys will receive season passes to the mountain.

Grant says an investigation is underway in accordance with industry protocol.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man wanted on nine warrants in north B.C.
Next story
B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Just Posted

Man wanted on nine warrants in north B.C.

Jamie Hilbach, 47, of Hazelton is wanted for escaping lawful custody, among other things.

Local scallops featured in Fukasaku chef’s chowdown chowder

The Ocean Wise competition chowder will be featured at Fukasaku next week

Second Gaaysiigang oceans forum set to make waves this week

Keynotes will feature Tofino Mayor Josie Osborne, Maori tourism leader Hone Mihaka

Suspect sought in armed robbery of Howler’s Beer and Wine Store

Queen Charlotte RCMP are investigating a robbery Sunday night at the Howlers… Continue reading

CHP chooses Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidate

Christian Heritage Party chose federal leader Rod Taylor as its 2019 federal election candidate.

Wilkinson under fire for appearing out of touch amid B.C.’s rental crisis

The Opposition leader recounted his time as a renter while critizing the NDP’s rental protections

B.C. parents support their adult children to the tune of $6,800 a year: poll

Poll suggests B.C. parents spend the most in the country on their adult children, even if it impacts retirement

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

Kids join forces to rescue eight-year-old boy dangling from chairlift in B.C.

Boys rewarded with season passes to the mountain

B.C. caregivers to get increase for housing developmentally disabled

Family member pay nearly doubles, making it same as foster parents

‘Golliwog’ doll sells out after complaint at B.C. store, but owner not planning to restock

A customer complained about the dolls, which have been criticized as caricatures of black people.

How often do train derailments happen?

There have been more than 10,000 in Canada since 2004

Canadians eating fewer fruits, veggies compared to 11 years ago: study

But the amount of green and orange vegetables eaten rose

‘Cozy alpine getaway’ to B.C. ski resort featured on The Price is Right

The showcase package also included winter wear and a Kia 500

Most Read