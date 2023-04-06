FILE - Britain’s King Charles III stands in front of the plane after arriving at Berlin Airport in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. King Charles III for the first time has signaled support for research into the British monarchy’s ties to slavery. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson made the announcement Thursday, April 6 after a document showed an ancestor of his with shares in a slave-trading company. (Britta Pedersen/dpa via AP, File)

FILE - Britain’s King Charles III stands in front of the plane after arriving at Berlin Airport in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. King Charles III for the first time has signaled support for research into the British monarchy’s ties to slavery. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson made the announcement Thursday, April 6 after a document showed an ancestor of his with shares in a slave-trading company. (Britta Pedersen/dpa via AP, File)

King Charles III supports probe into monarchy’s slave ties

Statement in response to news report of 1689 document

King Charles III for the first time has signaled support for research into the British monarchy’s ties to slavery after a document showed an ancestor with shares in a slave-trading company, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Thursday.

Charles takes the issue “profoundly seriously” and academics will be given access to the royal collection and archives, the palace said.

The statement was in response to an article in The Guardian newspaper that revealed a document showing that the deputy governor of the slave-trading Royal African Company transferred 1,000 pounds of shares in the business to King William III in 1689.

The newspaper reported on the document as part of a series of stories on royal wealth and finances, as well as the monarchy’s connection to slavery.

Charles ascended to the throne last year after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. His coronation is planned for May 6.

Charles and his eldest son, Prince William, have expressed their sorrow over slavery but haven’t acknowledged the crown’s connections to the trade.

The king has said he’s trying to deepen his understanding of “slavery’s enduring impact” that runs deep in the Commonwealth, an international grouping of countries made up mostly of former British colonies.

During a ceremony that marked Barbados becoming a republic two years ago, Charles referred to “the darkest days of our past and the appalling atrocity of slavery, which forever stains our history.” English settlers used African slaves to turn the island into a wealthy sugar colony.

The research into the monarchy’s ties to slavery is co-sponsored by Historic Royal Palaces and Manchester University and is expected to be completed by 2026.

READ MORE: With ceremonies over, King Charles III faces his biggest task

Royal familyUnited Kingdom

Previous story
Nanaimo man charged with arson for ‘targeted’ fire at Ukrainian pastor’s Victoria home
Next story
‘Vindication’ says minister after supreme court rejects B.C. private health care appeal

Just Posted

Black Press Media women of the North were nominated as finalists in the 2023 British Columbia & Yukon Community Newspaper Association Ma Murray Awards on March 31. From left to right, Melissa Ash publisher of The Northern View, Binny Paul journalist at Terrace Standard and K-J Millar, editor of The Northern View. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
North Coast professionals named finalists in media awards

The U15 Female North West regional team are all smiles after winning one of their games at hockey provincials in Kamloops in March. Pictured are; assist coach Colin Batemen of Smithers (back row from left), head coach Wes Hart of Burns Lake, Nicole Bateman of Smithers, Jericho Tse of Kitimat, Taylor Siemens of Vanderhoof, Marika Jack of Hazelton, manager Nyree Hazelton of Burns Lake (middle row from left), Leeara Betts of Hazelton, Eden Tse of Kitimat, Elencia Hazelton of Burns Lake, Kaylee Levick of Burns Lake, Alayna Hart of Burns Lake, assist coach Dan Plante, Miley Harris of Hazelton (front row from left), Kate Thiessen-Clark of Vanderhoof, Maci Kadonaga of Vanderhoof, Kiah Thiessen-Clark of Vanderhoof, Kamryn Gutierrez-Perreault of Kitimat and Jada Adams of Hazelton. Missing from the photo are Audrey Luggi of Fort St James and Alexis Erickson of Burns Lake. (Photo submitted)
Uniting the north west: The Misfits represent their communities at hockey provincials

Dancers perform in a previous Pacific Northwest Music Festival. The festival hosts nearly 4,000 participants competing in many different disciplines. (Carol Laird photo)
Pacific Northwest Music Festival returns for 56th year

Prince Rupert RCMP has issued a new Wanted Wednesday post on April 5, looking for a female suspect. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP Wanted Wednesday: Amanda Dawn Wilder