A long-term care resident at Mountainview Lodge in Kitimat who got the COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccination clinic held Thursday (Jan. 21). Northern Health photo

A long-term care resident at Mountainview Lodge in Kitimat who got the COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccination clinic held Thursday (Jan. 21). Northern Health photo

Kitimat council to ask B.C. health authorities to drop healthcare worker vaccine mandate

Decision met with opposition in council

District of Kitimat council decided on Jan. 9 to write B.C.’s health leadership asking that the vaccine mandate for health care workers be ended.

Coun. Mario Feldhoff brought the motion to council and was met with mixed opinions from other councillors.

“The vaccine mandate ‘cure’ is now arguably a greater impediment to overall public health than COVID itself,” said Feldhoff.

He was met with opposing views from other councillors, most adamantly by Coun. Terry Marleau. He insisted on protecting vulnerable populations and questioned the message it might send to vaccinated healthcare workers and the population as a whole.

“I have to be very open, I don’t know if I’d want to be working with people who don’t believe in the science of our healthcare,” he said.

In his initial statement, Councillor Meldhoff said staff layoffs have contributed to the Kitimat Fire and Ambulance crews routinely being asked to provide cross coverage to neighbouring communities at an unsustainable level.

“Our staff are increasingly being stressed and, in turn, their extended absences from Kitimat strain the level of protection that is expected by our citizenry,” he said in a prepared statement.

Ultimately Mayor Phil Germuth sided with Feldhoff and stated the benefits of asking health authorities outweigh the risks to the public.

“All we are doing is asking. Our healthcare system is in dire straits,” Germuth said. “Would you rather have no care or care from someone who’d maybe be unvaccinated? That’s for the patient to decide.”

@samkonnert
sam.konnert@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UBC promises to go beyond eating well and exercising in healthy aging speaker series
Next story
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet begin three-day retreat in Hamilton

Just Posted

Canfor’s mill in Houston remains closed because of weekend fire. (File photo)
Fire delays Houston Canfor mill re-opening

Gigantic prefabricated LNG processing units, called trains, are to liquefy natural gas. Phase one of the project will see two of these trains go into operation. Production would double in phase 2 as two more trains go online. (Michael Bramadat-Wilcock photo)
LNG Canada, BC Hydro explore electrification options

A long-term care resident at Mountainview Lodge in Kitimat who got the COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccination clinic held Thursday (Jan. 21). Northern Health photo
Kitimat council to ask B.C. health authorities to drop healthcare worker vaccine mandate

Smoke from a fire at Kitimat Trailer Court Jan. 19 obscures the road. (Misty Johnsen/ Northern Sentinel)
One dead in Kitimat trailer park fire