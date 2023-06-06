Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, centre, Rechie Valdez, Member of Parliament for Mississauga, and Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North, make an announcement regarding visa-free travel in the Winnipeg airport, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, centre, Rechie Valdez, Member of Parliament for Mississauga, and Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North, make an announcement regarding visa-free travel in the Winnipeg airport, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Known travellers from 13 more countries can skip visa to come to Canada: minister

An expanded program would allow people to instead apply for an electronic travel authorization

Low-risk travellers from 13 more countries will be able to skip a visa application if they want to visit Canada, the immigration minister announced Tuesday.

An expanded program would allow people to instead apply for an electronic travel authorization: a digital travel document that costs $7 and can be processed in minutes.

Travellers from the 13 countries can qualify for the faster, cheaper option if they have either held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years or currently hold a non-immigrant visa to the United States and are travelling by air.

Canada tried the idea as a pilot project in 2017, starting with visitors from Brazil, Bulgaria and Romania. Visa requirements have since been lifted for Bulgaria and Romania, but qualifying people from Brazil can still apply for the electronic travel authorization.

The new process will not only make things easier for travellers to Canada, but will also take the pressure off a backlog of visa applications, Fraser said.

“When we know that someone has been through the screening process recently in Canada, or who has been through the rigorous screening process more recently in the United States, we have faith that they’re going to be able to satisfy the requirements of the visa process in Canada,” Fraser said at a press conference in the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport Tuesday.

“It means that the current work we’re doing within our department to process millions of applications every year is going to be dramatically reduced for people who’ve been here and continue to take part in repeat travel.”

Fraser said he’s looking to expand the program to further countries in the future.

The electronic travel authorization is valid for five years or until the traveller’s passport expires, whichever comes first.

The expanded list of qualifying countries includes: Brazil, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Costa Rica, Morocco, Panama, Philippines, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Seychelles, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago and Uruguay.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal government

Previous story
Rogers sends framework for TTC service deal to federal industry minister
Next story
Canadian construction companies say digital technology key to addressing labour shortages

Just Posted

The Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise funds for Special Olympic Athletes was held in Prince Rupert on June 4. The group of athletes and supporters raised more than $1,200 to help local athletes attend tournaments in the North. Donations are still being accepted. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Law Enforcement Torch Run lights up fundraising for Special Olympic athletes in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert Regional Hospital Administrator Julia Pemberton unveils a first of its kind harm reduction vending machine for Northern Health Authority on June 6. The machine will make available safe, clean supplies and personal items 24/7 for those who use drugs. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Northern Health harm reduction vending machine unveiled in Prince Rupert

"Loon Dives Deep" by Terrace-born artist Tracie Stewart, part of the "Under the Surface" mixed-media exhibit at the Terrace Art Gallery, on display from June 2 to July 15. (Courtesy of Tracie Stewart)
Terrace Art Gallery unveils new exhibit by local artist Tracie Stewart

Aidan Carter, part of the Caledonia Running Club team, charges up the hills in Stage 9 at the Skeena River Relay in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Skeena River Relay returns to Terrace, bringing endurance runners through scenic B.C.