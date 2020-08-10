Kwuna cancels late Monday sailings

BC Ferries making schedule adjustments on Aug. 10 to facilitate arrival of new crew

FILE - The Kwuna ferry leaves a fog bank. BC Ferries has cancelled two MV Kwuna sailings on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, to facilitate connecting staff on a charter flight. (Archie Stocker Sr./Haida Gwaii Observer file)

BC Ferries has adjusted the schedule for the MV Kwuna on Monday (Aug. 10), to facilitate connecting staff on a charter flight.

According to a service notice, the 10 p.m. sailing departing Alliford Bay has been cancelled as well as the 10:30 p.m. sailing departing Skidegate.

A BC Ferries spokesperson told the Observer the cancellation of some evening sailings is expected to continue until commercial flight service resumes at the Sandspit airport.

“BC Ferries is currently chartering flights with crew flying in every two weeks to ensure continued service for the community. When the new crew fly in, there is a gap in changing out the crews, and we need to cancel the evening sailings to ensure crew have the required hours of rest before they start their shift the following morning,” the spokesperson said. “We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience caused by these cancellations and continue to monitor for when commercial flights may resume again.”

