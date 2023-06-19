Langley realtor found guilty of dragging Alberta Mountie at traffic stop

David Foxwell’s sentencing on six counts will be scheduled this week

Langley realtor and prominent volunteer David Foxwell has been convicted of six charges stemming from a traffic stop in Leduc, Alberta, including assaulting a peace officer.

According to a spokesperson for the Alberta Court of Justice, on June 15 Foxwell was found guilty of two counts of resisting a peace officer, one count of assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired driving, and refusing to provide a breath sample. A charge of failing to stop at an intersection was dropped in March.

According to reporting in the Red Deer Advocate, the incident took place on Dec. 15, 2021, when officers with the Leduc RCMP Integrated Traffic Unit pulled over Foxwell, as part of a check-stop program near Discovery Way and 50th Avenue. Foxwell refused to submit to an alcohol screening.

The officer tried to arrest Foxwell, who refused to get out of the car. Instead, Foxwell drove off, dragging the officer about 300 metres.

A civilian passerby pulled in front of Foxwell’s vehicle and forced it to stop. The officer managed to free himself, and with the aid of the civilian and other Leduc RCMP members, arrested the driver.

The officer who had been dragged was treated for minor injuries, and Foxwell was briefly held in custody.

Following his conviction, Foxwell must be back in court in Leduc on June 22, when a judge will schedule a date for his sentencing.

Before the arrest, Foxwell was involved in multiple community and business groups, including as a donor for the Langley Animal Protection Society, the Gateway of Hope shelter, the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board, and the Aldergrove Business Association.

The Langley Advance Times has reached out to Foxwell for comment.

Before his conviction, when the charges came to light in January, Foxwell told the Advance Times that a news story about his legal issues would “negatively impact not only me but the assistance they would be provided,” referring to the charities and business groups he worked with.

– with files from the Red Deer Advocate

