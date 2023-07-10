Large fire spurs evacuation orders in far northern B.C.

The Little Blue River fire is now 30,000 hectares

A state of emergency has been declared in the far north of B.C. and evacuation orders are in effect because of a large fire. (Province of B.C. illustration)

Evacuation orders are now in place for several small communities in far northern B.C.

The Little Blue River fire, first spotted Thursday, July 6, is now estimated at 30,000 hectares in size.

And Hwy37 North traffic near the Yukon border is now single-lane only and guided by pilot cars.

The BC Wildfire Service has listed the fire as out of control and is keeping it under close observation.

“We’re monitoring the fire. It is very large and we will not be able to put it out given its location,” said Casda Thomas from the service’s Northwest Fire Centre.

In the meantime, the provincial government this afternoon declared a state of emergency for the Stikine region in the far northwestern portion of B.C.

Elsewhere, regional districts of local governments bring in states of emergency but that job falls to the provincial government in the Stikine because there is no organized form of government in the vast and remote territory.

The state of emergency is being accompanied by evacuation orders in specific areas.

Good Hope Lake is home to the Dease River First Nation and Lower Post has members of the Daylu Dena Council living there.

The Little Blue River fire is believed to have been started by lightning.