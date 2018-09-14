Last day to run for Oct. 20 election

Today is the last day to register as a candidate for Haida Gwaii’s local government elections on Oct. 20.

Judging by the number registered this morning, many candidates are waiting for today’s 4 p.m. deadline to file their nomination packages and make their campaigns official.

Queen Charlotte voters can expect a contest, with one registered candidate for mayor so far and talk of a second one, plus five registered candidates running for the four councillor seats.

Masset is also likely set for a contest, with one registered candidate for mayor and talk of a challenger. But so far there is only one candidate registered for the four councillor seats, with talk of a second.

Port Clements has only one registered candidate for mayor so far, and two candidates registered for the four councillor seats.

At the Haida Gwaii School District, only three candidates are registered so far for the five school trustee seats.

And at the regional district, there are just two candidates registered for the two Haida Gwaii director positions, though there is talk of a third.

Any islander interested in running for mayor, councillor, regional district director or school board trustee has until 4 p.m. to file a nomination package with at least two nominees. Last-minute candidates can find a quick overview of what to expect in the provincial candidate’s guide.

To get a nomination package, contact the local village, school district, or regional district office.