Last missing wolf recovered alive after escape from Aldergrove zoo

A wolf cub called Tempest has been found and is back with its pack. (GVZoo)

The last missing wolf from the Greater Vancouver Zoo was found safe on Friday morning, zoo officials announced.

Tempest, a one-year-old wolf, was located safe near the zoo property and has been returned to her pack, the zoo said in a statement.

Chia, another young wolf, was found dead by the side of 264th Street on Thursday.

“We are so grateful for this positive outcome for Tempest but are still processing the loss of Chia,” the zoo said.

On Tuesday morning, someone broke into the zoo property and cut a hole in the wolf enclosure. When staff arrived, they found at least some members of the pack outside the enclosure.

B.C. Conservation Officer Service and the Langley RCMP were called in to assist zoo animal keepers as they rounded up the bulk of the pack and returned them to their enclosure.

But two wolves remained outstanding.

The zoo’s statement about Tempest’s recovery thanked the RCMP and the Conservation Officer Service for their assistance.

The break in to the zoo remains an ongoing investigation, but Cpl. Holly Largy of the Langley RCMP confirmed there were no security cameras in the area where the break in took place. The vandals apparently cut through the outer perimiter fence of the zoo as well to gain access.

Anyone with information on the break in and release of the wolves is asked to call the RCMP at 604-532-3200.

READ ALSO: Fence on wolf enclosure deliberately damaged at Aldergrove zoo

READ ALSO: One wolf found dead, one missing after break in at zoo in Langley

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveLangleyWildlife