Media wait outside B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on June 2, 2015. Lawyers for Ibrahim Ali, who’s accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in a Burnaby, B.C., park six years ago, have been trying to cast doubt on the reliability of cellphone data suggesting his phone was in the vicinity at the time of the killing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Lawyers cast doubt on phone data linking Ali to B.C. teen’s killing

Lawyers for Ibrahim Ali, who’s accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in a Burnaby, B.C., park six years ago, have been trying to cast doubt on the reliability of cellphone data suggesting his phone was in the vicinity at the time of the killing.

The jury in the British Columbia Supreme Court trial has heard testimony over the past two weeks about cellphones associated with Ali and the girl, who cannot be identified because of a publication ban.

Don Calpito, an expert in cellular coverage with Telus Communications, says things like tall buildings or capacity issues might degrade a signal and cause a phone to connect through different cell towers.

The jury heard earlier this week from a Bell employee that the number police say belonged to a phone Ali was carrying when he was arrested made calls that were connected through a tower near Central Park on the night the girl was found dead there in July 2017.

David Mak, a senior investigator with Rogers Communications, meanwhile testified that the Bell phone Ali was carrying never had any contact with two phones whose Rogers accounts were paid for by the girl’s mother.

The various experts have all testified that there’s no way to tell from connection data exactly where a person is when they make a phone call, and while the closest tower is usually used multiple factors can affect that choice.

Mak testified that towers in urban areas like Burnaby usually have a range of about three kilometres.

In May, Ali pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of the girl, whose body was found just hours after her mother reported her missing.

The Crown has told the jury they will hear evidence showing the girl’s killing was random, but DNA results would prove Ali sexually assaulted the girl and cellphone records would place him and the victim in or near the park on the day she died.

They said evidence would show the girl was passing through the park when she was dragged off a pathway into the forest by Ali, sexually assaulted and strangled.

The defence has not yet told the jury its theory of events.

READ ALSO: Autopsy showed 13-year-old B.C. teen was strangled, pathologist tells murder trial

Law and justice

Previous story
Premier says interest rate hike hurts ‘poorest people’ in B.C.
Next story
B.C.’s fire season now second-worst on record

Just Posted

One of 12 abandoned puppies found sheltering under an uninhabited trailer and turned over to the SPCA by a good Samaritan. (B.C. SPCA photo)
Rupert animal shelter seeks support for 12 abandoned puppies

Stacks of cargo containers are seen at port during a strike by International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers in the province, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Union and employers consider mediator’s deal that would end B.C. port strike

A cargo ship sits at anchor on the harbour during a strike by International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada port workers in the province, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Union, employers receive mediator’s terms to end B.C. port strike

Wainwright Marine Services Ltd. and James Bates have been scheduled to appear before a judge Aug. 16 for disposition of 16 charges related to the sinking of the tugboat Ingenika near Kitimat in February 2021 that killed two mariners. (Wainwright Marine Photo)
Court case in 2021 tugboat sinking expected to wrap up Aug. 16