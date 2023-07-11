Ledcor Group announces closure of Chilliwack Cant Mill

Ledcor officials and dignitaries at the Chilliwack Cant Mill on Sept. 5, 2013. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Ledcor Group is closing down its Chilliwack Cant Mill next month.

“Following extensive analysis of its forestry operating footprint and the long-term economic outlook of fibre supply, Ledcor has made the difficult decision to permanently close down our Forestry group which includes the Chilliwack Cant Mill facility, biomass and trucking operations,” said Ledcor president Don Quan, in a statement.

The cant mill, which had its grand opening in 2013, transformed logs into chips, cants and biomass.

Ledcor officials say the decision to shutter the mill was “not made lightly” and it could impact up to 100 workers in the Forestry group.

“We understand the impact this announcement has on our employees, their families, and the local community. In recent years, several sawmills have permanently closed in British Columbia due to many factors including unfavourable economic conditions, changes in legislation, challenges in the log supply market and many other factors outside of our control.

“All of this has had a material impact on our facility’s ability to operate competitively and has resulted in it being financially unsustainable.

Ledcor’s Forestry group will be following a winddown process “over the next few months.”

The wood product “cants” are typically a 4 inch by 4 inch to 2 inch by 8 inch square wood product at eight to 13 feet in length. Ledcor had customers in Canada, the United States and China.

The Cant Mill is expected to close by the end of August 2023.

“Ledcor will continue to operate the Silverdale Reload facility in nearby Mission and our marine operations, enabling on-going marine transportation services to our existing clients.”

RELATED: Fanfare for expansion of cant mill in 2013

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:

jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackeconomyforestryFraser Valley