Liberals highlight contrast with Conservatives on abortion, guns

O’Toole is outlining a plan to build key infrastructure, promising to end delays and get shovels in the ground

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau reveals his party’s election platform during the Canadian federal election in Toronto on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Justin Trudeau is aiming to distinguish the Liberals from Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives with a promise to enshrine abortion services in the Canada Health Act.

He is also pledging tougher measures to ban an array of firearms.

The pledges come in a Liberal re-election platform with $78 billion in new spending, more than three times the direct new revenues promised over the next five years.

O’Toole is outlining a plan to build key infrastructure, promising to end delays and get shovels in the ground for world-class public transit, roads and 5G telecom networks.

He accuses the Liberals of sitting on billions of unspent infrastructure dollars.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is campaigning in Quebec, where his party is hoping to boost its seat count following a dismal showing in the last federal election.

READ MORE: Tories target Trudeau on economy as new StatCan figures show recent contraction

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canada Election 2021