Libraries on Haida Gwaii do away with fines for the new year

Manager looks back on most borrowed books of 2022

Daajing Giids library, as well as all of the other Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) branches, removed fees on all physical materials starting Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Haida Gwaii residents will not have to pay late fees on any borrowed materials, after the Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) announced it is officially going fine-free on Jan. 5.

“This decision from our Board means more families will have access to reading and educational materials, more seniors will be able to connect with their libraries and no one will suffer the indignity and embarrassment of punitive fines restricting their ability to read, watch and listen to the 750,000 physical items in our collection,” Ben Hyman, executive director of VIRL said.

In addition to removing fines going forward, anyone with existing fines will have them removed from their account.

The start of the new year is also a good time to look back and reflect on the previous 12 months and that is just what Haida Gwaii’s library manager Patrick Siebold did. He compiled lists of the most popular books and media of the year.

In the adult category, an oral history of Haida Elder Naanii Nora’s life and family was the most borrowed book.

Written by Gaadgas Nora Bellis, So You Girls Remember That: Memories of a Haida Elder, was compiled by Jenny Nelson and guided by Charlie Bellis and Maureen McNamara. It tells the story of Gaadgas Nora Bellis’ life from childhood to adulthood.

The Masset library branch held a book launch for the memoir in May 2022.

Second on the list of adult books was Plants of Haida Gwaii = ̲Xaadaa Gwaay gud gina ḵ’aws (Skidegate) = ̲Xaadaa Gwaayee guu ginn ḵ’aws (Massett) by Nancy Turner and third was Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest by Suzanne Simard.

“As usual, the residents of Haida Gwaii have very diverse interests,” Siebold said.

“The list also quite clearly shows that residents are keenly interested in local knowledge and history,” he added.

For the children’s category the most popular book of the year was The Night Gardener by Terry Fan, followed by I am Horton by Cynthia Schumerth and I’m on it! by Andrea Tsurumi.

Over in the young adult section, a book that was released more than 15 years ago topped the list, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows by J. K. Rowling. Second was The Subtle Knife by Philip Pullman and third was Heir of Fire by Sarah J. Maas.

Maas had three books on the young adults’ top 10 list.

The most borrowed audiobook of the year was Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer and the The Earl’s Honorable Intentions by Deborah Hale was the most borrowed eBook.

10 most borrowed adult books

1. So You Girls Remember That: Memories of a Haida Elder by Gaadgas Nora Bellis

2. Plants of Haida Gwaii Plants of Haida Gwaii = ̲Xaadaa Gwaay gud gina ḵ’aws (Skidegate) = ̲Xaadaa Gwaayee guu ginn ḵ’aws (Massett) by Nancy Turner

3. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest by Suzanne Simard

4. The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel

5. Searching for the Origins of Haida Gwaii: Adventures While Mapping the Geology of the Islands 1958-1962 by A. Brown

6. Origami 101 : A Workshop in a Book by Benjamin John Coleman

7. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

8. Bewilderment: A Novel by Richard Powers

9. Shaping the Future on Haida Gwaii: Life Beyond Settler Colonialism by Joseph Weiss

10. Milk Street Cookish: Throw it Together by Christopher Kimball

10 most borrowed young adult books

1. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows by J. K. Rowling

2. The Subtle Knife by Philip Pullman

3. Heir of Fire by Sarah J. Maas

4. Skim by Mariko Tamaki

5. The Assassin’s Blade : The Throne of Glass Novellas by Sarah J. Maas

6. Queen of Shadows by Sarah J. Maas

7. King of Scars by Leigh Bardugo

8. The Secret Commonwealth by Philip Pullman

9. Woven in Moonlight by Isabel Ibañez

10. The Runaway’s Diary by James Patterson

10 most borrowed children’s books

1. The Night Gardener by Terry Fan

2. I am Horton by Cynthia Schumerth,

3. I’m on it! by Andrea Tsurumi

4. Nobody Hugs a Cactus by Carter Goodrich

5. Monsters and Mold by Asia Citro

6. The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish by Lil Miss Hot Mess

7. I Want to Sleep Under the Stars! by Mo Willems

8. Sleep Tight with the Very Hungry Caterpillar: A Lift-the-Flap Book by Eric Carle

9. Make your Own Gifts

10. Sugarlump and the Unicorn by Julia Donaldson

10 most borrowed audiobooks

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer

2. The Madness of Crowds: Chief Inspector Armand Gamache Novel Series, Book 17 by Louise Penny

3. Kingdom of the Blind: Chief Inspector Armand Gamache Series, Book 14 by Louise Penny

4. Glass Houses: Chief Inspector Armand Gamache Series, Book 13 by Louise Penny

5. The Truth: DC Smith Investigation Series, Book 9 by Peter Grainger

6. A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens

7. 101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think by Brianna Wiest

8. Gathering Moss: A Natural and Cultural History of Mosses by Robin Wall Kimmerer

9. Midnight Riot: Rivers of London Series, Book 1 by Ben Aaronovitch

10. One-way Tickets: A Case For Willows And Lane Series, Book 2 by Peter Grainger

10 most borrowed ebooks

1. The Earl’s Honorable Intentions by Deborah Hale

2. Colorado Courtship: Winter of Dreams\The Rancher’s Sweetheart by Cheryl St.John

3. Girls of Summer: A Novel by Nancy Thayer

4. Snow Crash: A Novel by Neal Stephenson

5. The Break by Katherena Vermette

6. The Girl in His Shadow: A Novel by Audrey Blake

7. The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing by Marie Kondo

8. Aspen Crossroads: Whisper Canyon Romance Series, Book 1 by Janine Rosche

9. Blood & Honey: Serpent & Dove Series, Book 2 by Shelby Mahurin

10. Deadly Cross: Alex Cross Series, Book 28 by James Patterson

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter