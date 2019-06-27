Lightning ignites seven wildfires in the Northwest Fire Centre

Crews are fighting flames near Smithers and Rosswood

A lightning storm has sparked seven wildfires in the southern part of Northwest Fire Centre on June 26.

BC Wildfire Service has dispatched firefighting aircraft to two fires in the Skeena Fire Zone. The first is roughly 12.5 km northwest of Rosswood on the shores of Kitsumkalum Lake, and the other about 12.5 km northwest of the Meziadin Junction. Both are less than one hectare in size.

The remaining five fires are burning close to Hwy 16 between Smithers and Moricetown. Crews with helicopter support responded to a small .02 hectare blaze 3.5 km northwest of Smithers Wednesday afternoon. It is currently being held by ground crews.

Altogether, BC Wildfire Service responded to 11 reports of smoke following yesterday’s storm but discovered no fires related to four of them.

READ MORE: Fire ban back in effect for Northwest

“Unseasonably warm and dry conditions in parts of the province this spring have resulted in higher fire danger ratings in some areas,” said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development in a press release, urging the public to exercise caution over the Canada Day long weekend.

The BC Wildfire Service has responded to 405 wildfires throughout B.C. this year, from April 1 through to June 26. About 293 of those fires (70 per cent) are believed to have been caused by people.

Firefighters are on standby as another band of lightning is expected to move through the Northwest today.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, call 1 888 3-FOREST or visit: www.bcwildfire.ca

 


natalia@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre
Next story
Past Miss BC winner helps rehabilitate former child soldiers from Africa

Just Posted

Haida receives 2019 YVR Art scholarship

Skilaaw, from Masset, proposes an argillite totem pole project to YVR Foundation

Lightning ignites seven wildfires in the Northwest Fire Centre

Crews are fighting flames near Smithers and Rosswood

Haida Gwaii’s Luke Borserio and Terrace kayaker set out on Nass River with fundraising mission

By travelling 380km, their aim is to encourage more youth to paddle

Energy self-sufficiency, local financing focus of master’s thesis

Revival of Haida customs, governance considered crucial

Queen Charlotte name change will be a long process

Mayor says conversations still to be had with all residents

WATCH: Killer whale has the final catch in Prince Rupert waters

Fishing duel sees salmon stolen by eager orca

Enderby, B.C., named Canada’s most active community

The ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge to award city with $150,000

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries baby deer through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre

Victoria man’s body went undiscovered in Victoria parking lot for five days after overdose

Tied by tragedy and miracle: Survivors of 1955 B.C. hotel blaze thank firefighters

Brothers Pat, Ed, and Ted Meyers return to present plaque and tell stories

Online fundraiser set up for family of B.C. boy killed by car in driveway

The child has been identified as Wilder Kevin World

Baby locked in car at Kelowna Walmart

First responders rescued 4-month-old within a few minutes

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

Nanaimo man gets jail time for posting explicit photos of ex-girlfriends

Man’s name cannot be revealed to protect victims’ identities

Most Read