VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Police released on Monday a composite sketch of the man found dead in northern B.C. near the burning vehicle of two missing Port Alberni teenagers, adding that he could be connected to a double homicide further north.

The red and grey pickup truck and camper that had been carrying Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, was discovered on fire on Highway 37 near the Stikine River Bridge, south of Dease Lake, on Friday.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were travelling through B.C. to Whitehorse to look for work and it’s “not clear why they returned to B.C.”

However, some have suggested they may have been headed to Alberta.

Police also discovered a man’s body in a highway pullout several kilometres away from the scene of the burned truck. They have put out a sketch, hoping someone can identify him.

Cpl. Chris Manseau said “it’s possible” the man could be connected to a separate case 500 kilometres to the northeast, where Chynna Noelle Deese and Lucas Robertson Fowler were found dead near Liard Hot Springs on July 15.

Manseau declined to comment on the condition of the man’s body, or if police had determined a cause of death. He did not deny that there could be a connection between the deaths of the couple found near Liard Hot Springs, the dead man and the missing teens, a marked departure from last week when police said they did not believe there could be such a link.

The teens are not considered suspects, or even persons of interest, in the homicide case to the east.

READ MORE: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

READ MORE: Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

The two had communicated with family phone during their travels, but no one had heard from them in several days.

Police said the boys could simply be in an area with spotty cell service, but that the burned car had police and families concerned.

They were travelling in a red and grey Dodge pickup truck with a sleeping camper and B.C. license plate LW6433, and were last seen heading south from the Super A general store in Dease Lake at around 3:15 p.m. on July 18.

“We are asking for Kam or Bryer to contact police and tell us they are okay,” said Manseau.

McLeod is described as 6’4, approximately 169 lbs., with dark brown hair, facial hair and brown eyes.

Schmegelsky is also described as 6’4, approximately 169 lbs, with sandy brown hair.

Police acknowledged public concerns about safety in the region with the “tragic and unusual” nature of Fowler and Deese’s deaths, as well as the man’s body found a few kilometres of the missing teens’ truck.

“We would like to stress the importance of heightened vigilance and awareness for anyone travelling in and around the area,” she said.

Police are encouraging travellers to camp in known and established areas, keep in contact with family and have a plan of where they are headed.

READ MORE: Alberni teens missing after vehicle found ablaze near Dease Lake, B.C.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Dease Island RCMP are seeking the whereabouts of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni after their vehicle was discovered on fire south of Dease Lake on July 19, 2019. (RCMP)

Previous story
VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Just Posted

RCMP searching for missing Lax Kw’alaams resident

Public urged to help in search for 42-year-old Lawrence Maitland

Queen Charlotte highlights the year that was in 2018 Annual Report

A number of works projects were completed, as well as improvements at the youth centre

Boon Docs, life as a rural doctor tickles the funny bone

Haida Gwaii’s Caroline Shooner draws observations from the medical field

President and CEO leaving Coast Mountain College

Burt will say goodbye to CMNT come September

Marathon day on Haida Gwaii

Totem to Totem race looks to set another participation record

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Latest plan is to fly trapped fish by helicopter over Big Bar slide

Multi-pronged plan set in motion to freesalmon blocked by landslide in the Fraser River

Family of missing B.C. senior with dementia frustrated with situation, heartened by community support

Nine days since Grace was last seen the question remains: ‘How can an 86-year-old just disappear?’

Unsealed record suggests U.S. man convicted of murdering Vancouver Island couple left DNA on zip tie in 1987

William Talbott is set to be sentenced Wednesday in the murders of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

Coast Tsimshian sign historic stewardship agreement

Lax Kw’alaams and Metlakatla plan to work as one to preserve traditional lands

Okanagan Air Cadet challenges gender-exclusive haircut policy

Haircut regulation inspires challenge around gender identity

VIDEO: Bystander training gains traction as tool to prevent sexual harassment, violence

Julia Gartley was sexually assaulted after an event, and no one stepped in to help

Two brands of ice cream sandwiches recalled due to presence of metal

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall on Iceberg and Originale Augustin brands

Most Read