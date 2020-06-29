LNG janitors join UNITE HERE Local 40 Union

LNG janitors at Horizon North Logistics voted unanimously to join UNITE HERE Local 40 union, which represents many camp workers throughout Kitimat.

The vote was unanimous and the janitors will look to begin contract negotiations going forward.

LNG janitors at Horizon North Logistics voted unanimously to join UNITE HERE Local 40 Union, which represents many camp workers throughout Kitimat, last Friday.

Local 40 is a union that represents hospitality and service workers in hotels, food service, and airports throughout B.C.

Thirty janitors are part of the agreement with Local 40 and are in the process of deciding a date to begin contract negotiations.

This agreement with LNG janitors comes just more than a month after Local 40 camp workers at Crossroads Lodge in Kitimat established a three-year contact agreement, which will provide employer-paid air travel and health care, pension, housekeeping workload protections, seniority, recall rights, and raises. The Crossroads Lodge agreement covers staff at the front desk, kitchens, and housekeeping departments who serve camp workers at the LNG Canada project site.

As well, with the opening of Cedar Valley Lodge in the coming weeks, Local 40 is also working to organize workers from Sodexo to join the union. Sodexo is a food services and facilities management company that has contracts for many service and hospitality positions at camps in Kitimat.

“I’m so proud that our team of LNG janitors just voted 100 per cent for the union and joined Local 40,” Gary Hill, an LNG janitor and member of the Haida Gwaii Nation, who started the effort to unionize, said in a media release. “We are excited to join a strong team of other Local 40 worker leaders that are determined to fight for what we all deserve. We are not alone and now we welcome Sodexo camp workers to join us.”

In November 2019, 130 Civeo and Horizon North Kitimat camp workers joined Local 40. With the LNG janitors agreement, the union now represents over 330 camp workers in Kitimat.


