Bridge over Kelowna’s Mission Creek at KLO and Spiers roads. (Photo/Jacqueline Gelineau)

Bridge over Kelowna’s Mission Creek at KLO and Spiers roads. (Photo/Jacqueline Gelineau)

Kelowna declared state of emergency over flooding along local creeks

“This is totally unexpected”

A local state of emergency has been declared for the Kelowna area in response to isolated flooding in several creeks in the city.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has also been activated. Regional District of Central Okanagan Emergency Program Coordinator Sandra Follack said the state of emergency is expected to last four or five days.

“We didn’t anticipate this weather coming in,” said Follack.

She explained that the predictive models and Environment Canada expected around 20mm of rain, though Kelowna saw up to 65mm in the last day – more than the creeks could handle.

“This is totally unexpected.”

City crews have been clearing debris from a bridge across Kelowna’s Mission Creek, and are inspecting other bridges, looking for debris in the areas, and monitoring the water levels and the weather. Several roads have been closed due to flooding as well.

Property owners in flood-prone and low-lying areas have been told they are responsible for protecting their properties from possible flood damage. Sand and sandbags have been deployed to some areas, and residents can also pick up sandbags at several locations throughout the city.

Read More: Whitevale flooding ‘worst ever’ near Vernon

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Floods 2021Breaking NewsCity of Kelownaemergency declarationKelowna

Previous story
Search underway for person possibly swept away in Kelowna’s Mission Creek
Next story
B.C. commits $35M to continue revitalization of Indigenous languages, arts, culture

Just Posted

Soapbox derby racers rev up during the 2022 Seafest celebrations in Prince Rupert on June 11. Thousands of people attended from around the Northcoast to enjoy the 44th summer kick-off in the city and the first since the pandemic rained on the parade three years ago. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Colours and smiles abound for Seafest 2022, in Prince Rupert

Every department received upgrades in some capacity inside the Sequim Safeway, directors said, including the organics section, which includes new cases. Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash
Safeway drops Air Miles program

Lax Kw’alaams is the first community to connect to internet through the Connected Coast fibre optic cable. (Flickr Image/A. Davey)
Faster, more reliable internet reaches Lax Kw’alaams

The Village of Masset maintained a tax rate of 6.76, yet property owners will likely be paying more than they did last year due to property assessments increasing by 16 per cent. (Photo: Village of Masset Facebook)
Masset residents’ tax bills increase by 16%