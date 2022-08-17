Loggers’ Sports Day returned after a 2-year hiatus

Harmonie Blais and Jasin Wourms reign as queen and king logger, after racking up the most points during the Sandspit Loggers’ Sports Day.
Following a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, men, women and children raised their axes once again for the popular skills competition on July 30, 2022.
Trey Edinger took the peewee crown, Bowen Powers and Giana were named junior king and queen and Tuma Houston and Moanna Houston won the revered titles of royalty in the novice division.
Overall it was a great day with fantastic weather and back-to-back events, Betsy Cranmer-Wourms, organizer of the event, said.
Roars and cheers rang out from the crowd with more than 100 people in attendance to watch and compete, she added.
“The camaraderie between the competitors was awesome.”
Six lumberjacks-in-training competed in the peewee division (six years old and under), alongside 17 in the junior group (seven to 11 years old), 11 novices (12 to 16 years old) and 47 adults (17 years old and older).
“The competitors walked away with great prizes,” Cranmer-Wourms said.
The day’s festivities wrapped up with music and dancing led by a performance from Soulshine, featuring musicians Ron Souza, Gregory Williams, Kyrin Williams, Charley Robertson, Dave Janzen and Rob Gray.
Results
Men
Choker Race
1st – David Putterill
2nd – Jasin Wourms
3rd – Jesse Brady
Obstacle Pole Buck
1st – Jasin Wourms
2nd – Adrian Lowther
3rd – JP Peerless
Horizontal Chop
1st – Jasin Wourms
2nd – David Putterill
3rd – Adrian Lowther
Axe Throw
1st – Shain Olson
2nd – David Putterill
3rd – Kyle Leslie
Jack and Jill Cross-cut
1st – Sean Mars, Rhea Botel
2nd – Shane Olson, Marlee Olson
3rd – JP Peerless, Megan Ives
Doubles Cross-cut
1st – Jasin Wourms, Bernie Bernkopt
2nd – Peter Houston, Robbie Houston
3rd – Adrian Lowther, Joe Sahonovitch
Stock Saw Buck
1st – JP Peerless
2nd – Jasin Wourms
3rd – Pete Haeghaert
Eye Splice
1st – Bob Botel, Bob Prudhomme
Singles Cross-cut
1st – Shain Olson
2nd – Kyle Leslie
3rd – Jasin Wourms
Pole Climb
1st – Pete Haeghaert
2nd – Joe Sahonovitch
3rd – Ross Plourde
Standing Chop
1st – Shain Olson
2nd – David Putterill
3rd – Jake Johnson
Log Burling
1st – David Putterill
2nd – Shain Olson
3rd – Jake Johnson
Modified Saw Buck
1st – Jasin Wourms
2nd – Adrian Lowther
King Logger – Jasin Wourms
Women
Choker Race
1st – Mackenzie Leslie
2nd – Jessica Roy
3rd – Megan Ives
Nail Drive
1st – Syd Nakken
2nd – Harmonie Blais
3rd – Megan Ives
Boom Chain Race
1st – Jessica Roy
2nd – Mackenzie Leslie
3rd – Harmonie Blais
Axe Throw
1st – Emmy O’Gorman
2nd – Chelsey St. Louis
3rd – Harmonie Blais
Molly Hogan
1st – Harmonie Blais
2nd – Dani Dickson
3rd – Rhea Botel
Jack and Jill Cross-cut
1st – Rhea Botel, Sean Mars
2nd – Marlee Olson, Shane Olson
3rd – Megan Ives, JP Peerless
Ladies Doubles Cross-cut
1st – Serena Foldy, Robbie Olson
2nd – Lauren Field, Rhea Botel
3rd – Mackenzie Leslie, Harmonie Blais
Peevee Log Roll
1st – Emmy O’Gorman
2nd – Jessica Roy
3rd – Megan Ives
Bowline Tie
1st – Mackenzie Leslie
2nd – Harmonie Blais
3rd – Rhea Botel
Log Burling
1st – Erica Reid
2nd – Harmonie Blais
3rd – Mackenzie Leslie
Queen Logger – Harmonie Blais
Novice
Choker Race
1st – Tuma Houston
2nd – Riley Collinson-Young
3rd – Jack Zarry
Axe Throw
1st – Tuma Houston
2nd – Bevan Nicole
3rd – Daris Peerless
PeeVee Roll
1st – Daris Peerless
2nd – Anten Reiger
3rd – Moanna Houston
Caulk Boot Toss
1st – Levi
2nd – Riley Collinson-Young
3rd – Anten Reiger
Nail Drive
1st – Moana Houston
2nd – Kingston Houston
3rd – Daris Peerless
Log Burling
1st – Kingston Houston
2nd – Moanna Houston
3rd – Tuma Houston
Novice King Logger – Tuma Houston
Novice Queen Logger – Moanna Houston
Junior
Junior King Logger – Bowen Powers
Junior Queen Logger – Giana
Peewee
Peewee King Logger – Trey Edinger
