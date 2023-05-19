Traffic is backed up on the Coquihalla Highway northbound following a vehicle crash. (Mexi Jen/Facebook)

Traffic is backed up on the Coquihalla Highway northbound following a vehicle crash. (Mexi Jen/Facebook)

UPDATE: Crash cleared on Coquihalla’s northbound lanes

Drivers are asked to pass with caution

Update 11 a.m.

The crash on the Coquihalla’s northbound lanes has been cleared.

Original

People travelling to start their long weekend can expect northbound delays on the Coquihalla Highway.

A vehicle incident took place between Coquihalla Lakes Road (exit 288) and Mine Creek Road (exit 231) around 9:30 a.m. It’s unknown how many vehicles were involved and if anyone was injured.

Crews are on scene and drivers are being asking to pass with caution.

