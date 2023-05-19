UPDATE: Crash cleared on Coquihalla’s northbound lanes

Update 11 a.m.
The crash on the Coquihalla’s northbound lanes has been cleared.
✅ CLEAR – #BCHwy5 Northbound vehicle incident north of Mine Creed Rd (Exit 231) has been cleared. #HopeBC #Merritt #Coquihalla
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 19, 2023
Original
People travelling to start their long weekend can expect northbound delays on the Coquihalla Highway.
A vehicle incident took place between Coquihalla Lakes Road (exit 288) and Mine Creek Road (exit 231) around 9:30 a.m. It’s unknown how many vehicles were involved and if anyone was injured.
Crews are on scene and drivers are being asking to pass with caution.
⚠️ #BCHwy5 – A vehicle incident just north of Mine Creek Rd (Exit 231) is causing northbound delays between #HopeBC and #Merritt. Please pass with caution.
ℹ️ For info and updates:https://t.co/ODFzCwsm0h
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 19, 2023
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Breaking Newscar crashCoquihalla HighwayHopeKelownaMerrittOkanaganTraffic