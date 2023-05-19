UPDATE: Crash cleared on Coquihalla’s northbound lanes

Drivers are asked to pass with caution

Traffic is backed up on the Coquihalla Highway northbound following a vehicle crash. (Mexi Jen/Facebook)

Update 11 a.m.

The crash on the Coquihalla’s northbound lanes has been cleared.

Original

People travelling to start their long weekend can expect northbound delays on the Coquihalla Highway.

A vehicle incident took place between Coquihalla Lakes Road (exit 288) and Mine Creek Road (exit 231) around 9:30 a.m. It’s unknown how many vehicles were involved and if anyone was injured.

Crews are on scene and drivers are being asking to pass with caution.

⚠️ #BCHwy5 – A vehicle incident just north of Mine Creek Rd (Exit 231) is causing northbound delays between #HopeBC and #Merritt. Please pass with caution. ℹ️ For info and updates:https://t.co/ODFzCwsm0h — DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 19, 2023

