Loki, also known as BETA04, has spread her wings in her first year of life, and is roosting in the Prince Rupert and north coast area. Tracking bands are attached to her legs so her journeys can be recorded by Hancock Wildlife Foundation, in Surrey. (Photo: Hancock Wildlife Foundation)

Loki, also known as BETA04, has spread her wings in her first year of life, and is roosting in the Prince Rupert and north coast area. Tracking bands are attached to her legs so her journeys can be recorded by Hancock Wildlife Foundation, in Surrey. (Photo: Hancock Wildlife Foundation)

Looking for Loki, the new Prince Rupert local

Hancock Wildlife Foundation is asking the public for help

Eagle-eye vision may be needed as Loki, a young bald eagle has flown the nest and is roosting in Prince Rupert – somewhere, the Hancock Wildlife Foundation in Surrey, said.

The wildlife foundation is looking for Loki, also known as BETA04, who was fledged last summer from the Surrey Bald Eagle Reserve. Attached with a GPS tracker her position has been confirmed as in the Prince Rupert area. The foundation would like to refine her position a bit more and document her already adventurous life, David Hancock of the Hancock Wildlife Foundation, told The Northern View.

To do this they are requesting the assistance of the public to take photos of the one-year-old bird.

She has had quite the exploits since gaining her flight of freedom. Hatched on April 6, 2020, she showed her independence early by taking her first flight on June 28. As young adults do, wanting to show her independence she flew from her home nest on June 30. After hitting a power line on just her second day of liberty, members of the public found her hanging from the electricity line on which she had tried to land.

When she dropped from the line, enjoying her emancipation so much, she attempted to run away from her rescuers. Loki was sent to rehabilitation for two weeks and survived with just a small burn mark on the bottom of her toe to remind her not to do that again.

“Loki was sent to OWL, our regional Raptor Rescue Center, given the green light, released a week later with a tracker and a color band. She is indeed a traveler,” Hancock said.

In the past few months, she has moved from Surrey to the Stikine River, to Alaska, to French Creek on Vancouver Island, to Victoria, to being photographed on route to Hoquiam in Washington, to spreading her wings back up the north coast to Prince Rupert possibly searching for some salmon.

The GPS sends her location each day back to the wildlife foundation, who in turn post it on their website.

“Can anyone get us a shot of her enjoying the environs of Prince Rupert. Please send to me or post to our website,” Hancock said. The website is: www.hancockwildlife.org

“Loki did not have a blood test to determine her gender, but she weighed 4.5 kg/9.9 pounds so it’s very likely that she is female,” Hancock Wildlife Foundation stated on their website. “And if you happen to be in a place eagles gather, keep your eye out for Loki – she’ll be the one with the blue band on her left leg with the silver characters D over 3.”

READ MORE: O Deer, Hammy has competition

READ MORE: Oh deer: A look at B.C.’s top animal stories of 2020

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

 

Hancock Wildlife Foundation in Surrey wants to document Loki’s exploits. The public is being asked for assistance in providing photos of the new Prince Rupert resident. (Photo: Hancock Wildlife Foundation)

Hancock Wildlife Foundation in Surrey wants to document Loki’s exploits. The public is being asked for assistance in providing photos of the new Prince Rupert resident. (Photo: Hancock Wildlife Foundation)

Previous story
Rate of more contagious delta COVID-19 variant increasing in B.C. with 500 cases so far

Just Posted

Loki, a young bald eagle is seen in recovery after being found hanging from power lines on just her second day of independence, last July. Equipped with a GPS, Loki has made a home in Prince Rupert with Hancock Wildlife Foundation asking for help in photographing her. (Photo: Hancock Wildlife Foundation)
Looking for Loki, the new Prince Rupert local

Hancock Wildlife Foundation is asking the public for help

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

According to police, upon the attempt at a traffic stop in Merritt on June 6, 2021, the driver of the vehicle immediately fled the scene, prompting the responding officer to notify dispatch. (Kamloops This Week)
Fort St. John man charged with attempted murder following shootout with Merritt RCMP

Gerald Cooper, 46, is charged with five counts of attempted murder

Nurses close the curtains of a patients room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C., Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Rate of more contagious delta COVID-19 variant increasing in B.C. with 500 cases so far

Independent modelling group says variant poses a ‘serious risk’

The Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa on April 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Majority of economists expect Bank of Canada to stay put on interest rates: survey

The Bank of Canada has held its current rate since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was first declared

A Canadian Red Cross member directs visitors to the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Williams Lake, B.C., May 10, 2021. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate below 200 for third day Tuesday

Active cases down to 2,051, 203 people in hospital

Students walk to school at the Durham College campus and the University of Ontario Institute of Technology in Oshawa, Ont., on Tuesday, March 13, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Despite economic reopening, students still worry about lack of summer work

Concerns raised about the ability of young people to earn enough to help cover tuition in the fall

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to hold a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau mum on calls to abandon appeals of compensation for First Nations kids

Motion demands that Trudeau’s minority government abandon judicial reviews set for court next week

Alberta’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa on Monday, July 6, 2020. A $600 fine was issued after a gender-reveal party led to a wildfire in Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Exploding device at gender reveal party leads to wildfire in northern Alberta

An exploding target turned into a fire about half the size of a Canadian Football League field

Most Read