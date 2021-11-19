Image courtesy Creative Outlet

Image courtesy Creative Outlet

Lord and Ladyship no longer: Courts change terms for addressing Justices

The change is an effort to make courts more modernized and accessible

B.C.’s court systems are moving towards becoming more modern in their in-court language.

Announced Nov. 18 as part of updates to policies within B.C.’s Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, Justices will no longer be addressed as “my lady” and “my lord,” instead being called “your ladyship” and “your lordship”

Meanwhile, Justices of the Court of Appeal will be referred to as “Chief Justice”, “Justice”, “Madam Justice”, “Mr. Justice” or, collectively, as “Justices.”

For most non-lawyers, the changes mean little, but for those in the field the changes are receiving some reaction.

“This is an important step in making our courts inclusive and approachable institutions,” David Brown, a labour and employment lawyer, tweeted.

“This approach to honorifics used in the courtroom is much better aligned with gender inclusion, anti-colonialism, and reconciliation,” Dustin Klaudt, co-chair of the Canadian Bar Association’s SOGIC.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Court

Previous story
Animal feed airlift coming to flooded Fraser Valley farms, minister says
Next story
UPDATE: Numerous injuries after explosion on B.C. air force base

Just Posted

A truck plows Greig Ave. in Terrace during a snow storm Nov. 17, 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
Heavy rain and snowfall forecast for northwest B.C.

A casting call has been announced in Prince Rupert and the region for the first feature movie to be filmed in the city. Cameras will roll in March 2022. (Image: supplied)
Casting call is amplified across Prince Rupert and region

RCMP deployed at Morice Forest Service Road. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint Facebook photo)
UPDATE: RCMP clear Coastal GasLink blockade near Houston

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller leaves a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Coastal GasLink, elected Wet’suwet’en council call for resolution to conflict