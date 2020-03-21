‘Lots of new faces’: Tourists still visiting Haida Gwaii despite Haida Nation COVID-19 advisory

Haida Nation’s council has urged all leisure travellers to limit spread of virus by staying home

Old Masset resident Raven Ann Potschka says some tourists do not seem to be heeding a Council of the Haida Nation travel advisory released on Wed, Mar. 18, 2020 asking non-residents to stay away from Haida Gwaii amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Raven Ann Potschka/Facebook photo)

The Council of the Haida Nation is asking non-residents of Haida Gwaii to avoid travel to the islands amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release on Wednesday, the CHN said it was discouraging all non-resident travel to the islands “for the time being.”

“This decision was made after careful consideration and discussion with village councils and municipalities, and will not impact essential services to island citizens or those returning home,” the release said.

“Given our culture, remote geography and limited health-care resources, we have made this critical decision to protect island citizens, and especially our cherished elders, language speakers and knowledge holders.”

ALSO READ: Haida Gwaii doctors issue urgent appeal for precaution amid COVID-19 pandemic

The CHN travel advisory was announced the same day Haida Gwaii physicians released a joint statement, urging islanders to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19.

“If we let the virus spread the way it has in other places, we would expect well over 400 people here to be sick enough to need to be in hospital,” the physicians said.

To help prevent the disease from overwhelming the islands’ medical resources, the physicians said “the most important thing you can do is stay at home and limit visitors.”

ALSO READ: Air Canada to suspend flights to all Northwest airports except Terrace

ALSO READ: Pacific Coastal Airlines temporarily suspending operations due to COVID-19 outbreak

However, Old Masset resident Raven Ann Potschka said some tourists have not been heeding the advisory.

Potschka operates the Ladybird Boutique and said she was surprised to see people from Vancouver browsing last week.

“That was my first, initial shock,” she said, adding that she later ran into people from Prince Rupert at a local food truck. “It’s not really appropriate for people to be doing pleasure-travelling when there’s an international pandemic. It’s really disrespectful and selfish.”

ALSO READ: BC Ferries shuts down food service on northern routes

Air Canada flights from Vancouver to Skidegate will temporarily cease on Mar. 23 and Pacific Coastal Airlines flights from Vancouver to Masset will do the same Mar. 24, however, BC Ferries service is operating as scheduled.

BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall said staff announced the CHN travel advisory on the ferry arriving in Skidegate on Mar. 19 and posted it at the terminal, as well as at the terminal in Prince Rupert, but she added they haven’t been asked to restrict travel to the islands.

“At this point we’re contracted to provide ferry service by the provincial government and we are following their recommendation,” Marshall said on Friday.

ALSO READ: B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Potschka said there needs to be more pressure on people to take the pandemic and the CHN travel advisory seriously.

“Jennifer Rice has to say that there is a travel ban,” she said, speaking of the North Coast MLA. “People just need to go home.”

The Observer has reached out to Rice for comment.



karissa.gall@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus