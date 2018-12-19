Lottery winner has three weeks to claim $1 million

As the New Year looms, the countdown is on for the winner of the $1 million 6/49 lottery ticket to claim their prize.

The ticket — with the numbers 18923844-07 — was sold in Victoria on Jan. 3, 2018 and the winner has a full year to receive their winnings. Once the prize has found its way to the rightful owner, their information will be announced by BCLC.

READ MORE: The prize was wrong: Man turns down trip to Manitoba

That leaves mere weeks for the winner of the Jan. 3 draw to come forward. BCLC is reminding players to check their tickets “to see if they are B.C.’s newest millionaire.” They would join the four other people who have won Lotto 6/49 jackpots this year.

READ MORE: $20-million Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased on Vancouver Island

@KeiliBartlett

keili.bartlett@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter