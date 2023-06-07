One of two tickets matching all seven numbers in the June 6 Lotto Max draw was sold in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Lotto Max ticket sold in Victoria worth $35 million

Greater Victoria to have its second lottery jackpot winner of the year

The Capital Regional District will soon have its second jackpot lottery winner of the year.

A ticket purchased in Greater Victoria has matched all seven winning numbers in Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw. Two tickets for the June 6 draw matched, the other in Ontario, and will split the $70-million jackpot with each claiming $35 million.

Prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on the ticket to claim the prize. The retail location of where the ticket was purchased and the winner’s name will be announced after the prize has been claimed.

Earlier this year, Sidney resident William Scott Gurney claimed a $55-million jackpot and the largest win on Vancouver Island. He bought the ticket on Feb. 28 at the Save-On-Foods location in Sidney.

The winning numbers in the June 6 draw were four, seven, 13, 16, 31, 32, and 39. The odds of winning a Lotto Max jackpot are one in 33,294,800 per $5 play, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation. The largest lottery prize ever won in B.C. was $70 million in September 2021.

