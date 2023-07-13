Police apprehended a hit and run suspect who fled dangerously from police on Vernon’s Hospital Hill Wednesday evening, July 12, 2023. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Lower Mainland trio arrested after high-speed chase in Vernon; police cruiser hit

Three vehicle occupants were arrested and two released; a Surrey man will head to court later today

A heavy police presence near Vernon’s Army Cadet Camp Wednesday evening was the result of a hit-and-run followed by a dangerous attempt to flee from police.

The driver and occupants of a vehicle were arrested following the incident that started around 5:30 p.m. July 12.

A Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer located a suspected crime vehicle driving in an East Hill neighbourhood near the 1500 block of 37th Avenue. The white Volkswagen Tiguan was allegedly involved in several incidents recently reported to police, including a hit-and-run collision near Tronson Road earlier that day, police say.

As more officers headed to the area, one officer found the vehicle near the intersection of 25th Avenue and 32nd Street. The officer put on their emergency lights and pulled in front of the suspect vehicle that was stopped in traffic. Police say the driver then reversed before driving ahead, hitting the front corner of the police vehicle and then fleeing south on Highway 97.

Police backup to the tune of seven cruisers arrived and quickly tracked down and contained the damaged vehicle on Highway 97 near the Vernon Army Cadet Camp. Police say all three occupants were safely arrested and taken into custody without incident.

“This was a dynamic situation that unfolded very quickly,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer. “Our officers did a very good job ensuring it did not escalate preventing any further risk to the public.”

Two of the three occupants, all from the Lower Mainland, were later released from custody. The driver, a 28-year-old Surrey man, remains in custody and is expected to appear in court later today.

READ MORE: Large police presence in Vernon Army Camp area

READ MORE: RCMP investigate serious assault in Vernon’s Polson Park

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

DrivingPoliceRCMPVehiclesVernon

Previous story
Dutch court needs more from Canada before sentence in Todd cyberbullying
Next story
Heat wave Cerberus has southern Europe in its jaws

Just Posted

Stacks of cargo containers are seen at port during a strike by International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers in the province, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Tentative deal reached in B.C. port strike

One of 12 abandoned puppies found sheltering under an uninhabited trailer and turned over to the SPCA by a good Samaritan. (B.C. SPCA photo)
Rupert animal shelter seeks support for 12 abandoned puppies

Stacks of cargo containers are seen at port during a strike by International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers in the province, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Union and employers consider mediator’s deal that would end B.C. port strike

A cargo ship sits at anchor on the harbour during a strike by International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada port workers in the province, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Union, employers receive mediator’s terms to end B.C. port strike