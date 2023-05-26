Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald, left, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Francois-Philippe Champagne, centre, and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser arrive for a news conference at the company’s headquarters, in Vancouver, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. The company has received a waiver from immigration rules restricting access to foreign workers as it expands its global headquarters, with plans to hire 2,600 additional workers over the next five years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Lululemon promises 2,600 new jobs after exemption from some immigration rules

The Vancouver-based company says it will expand its headquarters in the city

Vancouver-based company Lululemon says it will expand its headquarters in the city and create 2,600 jobs over the next five years.

The announcement comes months after the federal government granted the company the ability to hire foreign workers for certain highly skilled positions, including management jobs, software engineers and computer technicians, without needing to apply for a labour market impact assessment.

Federal Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne says if Ottawa hadn’t acted, the company’s headquarters may have left Vancouver.

CEO Calvin McDonald says Lululemon has secured an additional 125,000 square feet of office space in downtown Vancouver because of the confidence it has in the agreement.

A labour market impact assessment is a process sometimes used to determine if a company needs a foreign worker to fill a position because of a lack of Canadian workers or permanent residents available to do the job.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canada won’t be able to meet the domestic needs of the economy with an exclusively domestic labour force and the entire world is competing for talent.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lululemon

Previous story
Hockey Canada chair on post-scandal response: ‘We did a lot of listening’
Next story
B.C. gets failing grade on alcohol policies from national project

Just Posted

Juno award-winning Canadian band 54-40 will play at the Lester Center as part of the 2023-2024 season lineup on Oct. 20, 21. (Photo: Supplied)
54-40 on its way for 2023-2024 season at Lester Centre in Prince Rupert

A sign on 9th Ave. West on May 24, notifies residents of a proposed zoning bylaw change to allow for a multi-unit housing development project. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Zoning bylaws amendments proposed for 40-unit residential complex in Prince Rupert

RCMP Const. Bryce Saunders and Const. Brody Hemrich stand in front of the brass memorial plaque in Service Park, which honours two Prince Rupert police officers slain in the line of duty. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Service Park – a living, breathing reminder of two slain Prince Rupeert police officers

Marvin Grant Quock is the subject of the Prince Rupert RCMP's Wanted Wednesday for May 31. (Photo: Supplied)
Prince Rupert RCMP issue Wanted Wednesday: Marvin Grant Quock Jnr.