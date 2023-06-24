Man, 56, identified as victim in Sunshine Coast shooting

Gregory Roy Sullivan was shot outside a home in Halfmoon Bay

B.C.’s homicide team has identified the victim in a shooting on the Sunshine Coast Thursday (June 22).

Gregory Roy Sullivan, 56, was found by police with gunshot wounds outside a home in Halfmoon Bay. He died of his injuries, according to a release from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Saturday (June 24).

Sullivan is from Sechelt.

“We are still in the evidence gathering stages of the investigation,” said IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti. “We’re asking anyone who had recent interactions with Mr. Sullivan to contact IHIT, as we build a timeline of events leading up to this tragedy.”

IHIT is working with Sunshine Coast RCMP, BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

Sunshine Coast RCMP were first called to the 8000-block of Birch Way in Halfmoon Bay around 3:38 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Police said investigators believed in was an isolated shooting, with no further harm to the public.

READ MORE: Police investigate fatal shooting in Halfmoon Bay on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

@laurenpcollins1

lauren.collins@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IHITSunshine Coast