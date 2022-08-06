In this courtroom sketch, Aydin Coban is pictured at B.C. Supreme Court, in New Westminster, B.C., on June 6, 2022. Crown prosecutors called their last witness Tuesday in the trial for the Dutch man accused of extorting Port Coquitlam teenager Amanda Todd, who died at age 15 nearly a decade ago. Coban has pleaded not guilty to charges of extortion, harassment, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and possessing child pornography. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jane Wolsak

Man accused in Amanda Todd harassment case found guilty on all charges

Amanda Todd was 15 years old when she died by suicide in 2012 due to online harassment

The jury in the British Columbia Supreme Court trial of Aydin Coban has found him guilty on all charges he faced.

Coban was accused of extortion, harassment, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and possession and distribution of child pornography in relation to Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen Amanda Todd.

She was 15 years old when she died by suicide in 2012 after posting a video that described being tormented by an online harasser.

Since her death, millions of people have watched the video.

The jury’s unanimous verdict comes a day after deliberations got underway.

Coban was extradited from the Netherlands to Canada in 2020 after being convicted in Amsterdam of similar charges involving dozens of young girls and gay men.

More coming.

– The Canadian Press

