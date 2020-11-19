Man arrested after Nov. 11 break and enter at local airport

A man has been arrested after a Nov. 11 break and enter at the Sandspit Airport, Queen Charlotte RCMP said in a media release on. Nov 17. (Black Press Media files)

A man has been arrested after a Nov. 11 break and enter at the Sandspit Airport. The airport has been closed due to COVID-19 with the surveillance equipment still operational which recorded the break and enter, RCMP said.

As a result of the video recording an adult male was identified and then arrested with out incident by the Queen Charlotte RCMP on Nov. 15.

“There have been a number of break and enters in Sandspit since October 19, 2020 and police are actively working to determine if there is any connection with the recent break and enter and the past break and enters,” the media release said.

During the course of this investigation, police conducted two search warrants at two separate residences in connection with this matter.

“The Queen Charlotte RCMP is actively investigating all the recent break and enters that have happened in Sandspit” Sgt. Greg Willcocks said. “We appreciate the support we have received from the community of Sandspit and we will continue to work hard to bring these other investigations to a successful conclusion.”

If you have any information about this contact the Queen Charlotte RCMP at (250) 559-4421 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477

K-J Millar | Journalist