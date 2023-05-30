Man arrested after paddling to escape police near Chase

The 23-year-old Tumbler Ridge man is now in custody

From fleeing police in a possible stolen truck, to running away and taking a paddle boat upriver, a 23-year-old Tumbler Ridge man is now in custody.

The series of events unfolded on May 27 in Kamloops, after RCMP received a report of a possible stolen truck parked near a commercial location in the 1000-block of Hillside Drive.

An officer attempted to stop the truck but the driver allegedly failed to comply and fled toward Highway 1.

As the truck reached the Chase area, police deployed a spike belt, causing the driver to pull off the road and into a residential area. From there the driver fled on foot, leaving his 23-year-old passenger behind.

The Tumbler Ridge woman was arrested but later released without charge.

Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said the man then allegedly stole a paddle boat to get up the river.

“He then located and asked an area resident to give him a ride to town, claiming his boat had capsized,” said Staff Sgt. Shoihet.

The resident agreed to drive the man but was soon stopped by an RCMP officer, where the man was arrested without incident.

Kelly Dean Gerk appeared before a Justice on May 28, on a warrant for breach of release order, as well as new charges of flight from police, possession of stolen property and two new counts of a breach. He has been held in custody with his next court appearance scheduled for May 30.

