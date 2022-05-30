Man charged in alleged homophobic assault at B.C. house party

VIU student suffered facial injuries from alleged beating in Nanaimo in March

One man is facing an assault charge that stems from the alleged beating of a Vancouver Island University interior design student at a house party in March. (Photo submitted)

One man is facing a charge of assault following an alleged homophobic beating in Nanaimo that left a Vancouver Island University student with injuries earlier this year.

Spencer Frey, a VIU interior design student, suffered facial bruises and a possible fracture to his left cheek after he was allegedly punched a number of times by several assailants at a house party in north Nanaimo in March.

Nanaimo RCMP investigated the alleged assault as a possible hate crime.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien confirmed one of the alleged assailants turned himself in to Nanaimo RCMP a short time after the incident and was released.

Court records show Ryan John Seaman, 19, appeared in provincial court in Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 24, to face one charge of assault. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 14.



