Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man crushed by his own vehicle in Vancouver McDonald’s drive-thru

The VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit and BC Coroner Services are now investigating

A man has died after being crushed by his own vehicle in a Vancouver McDonald’s drive-thru on Wednesday morning.

Vancouver Police were called to the location at Main and Terminal around 5:30 am to assist with a single-vehicle collision.

In a news release, the VPD said surveillance footage shows the driver dropping an object out of his vehicle while paying. When he went to pick up the item, the vehicle rolled forward and trapped him between the vehicle door and frame.

“Efforts were made by first responders to revive the man, but tragically, he died on scene,” VPD Cst. Tania Visintin said. “This is an absolutely heartbreaking scenario. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this man.”

The VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit and BC Coroner Services are now investigating.

Anyone with dash-cam footage who was driving in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to call investigators at 604-717-3012.

RELATED: Baby killed, father hurt by vehicle in downtown Vancouver: police

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

AccidentsVancouver police

Previous story
B.C. under-30s lead in shots as COVID-19 vaccine card arrives
Next story
Nearly 600K people access B.C. vaccine card in first 24 hours after soft launch

Just Posted

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix announce vaccine card program at the B.C. legislature, Aug. 23, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Phone bank, website launched for B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card

BC Ferries is increasing sailings from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii during September to allow for additional travel, the company announced on Sept. 2. The Northern Adventure sails from Prince Rupert in June 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert summer ferry schedule extended

The protest organized by Matriarchs in Training took place outside the Terrace RCMP detachment on Eby st. ( Binny Paul/ Terrace Standard)
VIDEO: Terrace group confronts RCMP, condemns police actions at Fairy Creek blockade

Skeena–Bulkley Valley candidates 2021 from left to right: Taylor Bachrach (NDP), Jody Craven (People’s Party), Claire Rattée (Conservative), Rod Taylor (Christian Heritage Party), Adeana Young (Green Party) and Lakhwinder Jhaj (Liberal). (Black Press Media composite image)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley all candidates debate to be held on Sept. 7 in Terrace