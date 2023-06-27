Pilot killed in small plane crash near northern B.C. lake

An RCMP badge. Police in Chetwynd are looking for witnesses after a fatal plane crash over the weekend, on Sunday, June 25, 2023. (File photo/Phil McLachlan)

Chetwynd RCMP is looking to speak with additional witnesses after a man was killed in a plane crash near Simpson Lake on Sunday (June 25).

Around 5:41 p.m., police received a report of a plane crash near the lake in the Mount Lemoray area. When Chetwynd RCMP arrived on scene they found the only occupant, the pilot, had died in the crash.

“There are indications that the pilot may have been attempting to make a landing prior to the crash, either at Simpson Lake, or possibly Heart Lake,” said Sgt. Wahnese Antonioni, Chetwynd RCMP detachment commander.

While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, RCMP is looking for any witnesses to the crash or the plane’s flight prior to the crash. The aircraft was a small, grey two-seated Savannah rotax ultralight.

Antonioni said witnesses or video of the plan “could play a significant role” in determining what led to the crash.

Anyone with information, is asked to call Chetwynd RCMP at 250-788-9221.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada did not deploy a team to the crash, but it is “monitoring the situation, gathering information and assessing the accident,” a spokesperson told Black Press Media. The board will then make a decision as to wether or not it will launch an investigation.

