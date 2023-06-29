The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team logo, pictured in Surrey in June 2023. IHIT has been called in to investigation after a home invasion has turned fatal in Burnaby. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Man dead, woman injured in Lower Mainland home invasion

RCMP say incident is believed to be targeted

The homicide team is investigating after a home invasion in Burnaby left one man dead.

Burnaby RCMP say officers responded to a report of a home invasion in the 7600-block of 17th Avenue Thursday (June 29), just after 7 a.m. A man died in the home invasion, while a woman was found with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police say the incident is believed to be targeted.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Info Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

