The boat collided with the shore near Boswell on Thursday

RCMP say this boat ran aground Thursday in Kootenay Lake, leading to the death of a Boswell man. Photo: Submitted

A man has died after a boat collided with the Kootenay Lake shore on Thursday.

RCMP said in a statement one of the boat’s two occupants, a 25-year-old Boswell man, was seriously injured in the accident and later died.

The boat ran aground at Rhinoceros Point, located on the western shore of Kootenay Lake across from Boswell.

Nelson RCMP Corp. Derek Pitt said impairment did not appear to be a factor in the accident.

Police ask any witnesses to contact Nelson RCMP at 250-352-2156.