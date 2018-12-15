Victoria Police Department received multiple 911 calls just after 1:30 a.m. after the intoxicated man was seen falling into the water below the bridge. (City of Victoria webcam)

Man dies after falling from B.C. bridge

Intoxicated man climbed railing, lost his balance and fell into the water below

A man died early Saturday morning after he climbed on a railing of the Johnson Street Bridge in Victoria B.C., lost his balance, and fell into the water below.

(City of Victoria webcam footage)

The Victoria Police Department received multiple 911 calls just after 1:30 a.m. after the intoxicated man was seen falling into the water below the bridge.

Several people on scene attempted to give direction to the man to swim to safety.

Police officers attended within two minutes of the 9-1-1 call and attempted to assist the man but were unsuccessful, with one officer suffering minor, non-life threatening injuries. The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre were called in for assistance as VicPD does not have a marine response capability.

A Canadian Coast Guard boat was dispatched and recovered the man’s body with assistance of VicPD officers.

The file has been handed over to the BC Coroner Service.

 

