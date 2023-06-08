Nanaimo RCMP have reported a man has died on June 7 after going into medical distress while swimming at Westwood Lake. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man dies after going into medical distress while swimming in Vancouver Island lake

Rescue attempt by friends, emergency services successful, but victim died later in Nanaimo hospital

Police on Vancouver Island have reported one person has died after going into medical distress at Westwood Lake in Nanaimo.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said a young adult male was swimming with friends at the lake and was making his way back to a swim dock when he went into medical distress for unknown reasons at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.

“There were several people on scene who started CPR, which was commenced for an extended period of time,” O’Brien said.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue, B.C. Ambulance and RCMP responded to the incident. O’Brien said resuscitation attempts were successful and the patient was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

Unfortunately, the victim died at around 5 a.m. Thursday, June 8.

Police have not released other details about the victim’s identity and O’Brien said the incident is now in the hands of the B.C. Coroners Service.

