B.C. man gets 18 years for setting fire that killed wife

The couple had six children, five of whom were home at the time of the blaze

A Port Moody man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for a 2016 arson in which his wife was killed.

The man, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, was sentenced to 18 years for his wife’s death and 10 years for the arson causing bodily harm.

The sentences are to be served concurrently and the man will get 29 months 23 days time served.

According to an Integrated Homicide Investigation release at the time, Port Moody police responded to a domestic dispute call on the afternoon of July 10, 2016.

When they arrived, they found two adults inside the flaming home.

The wife was found suffering from extensive burns over most of her body and died of her injuries hours later.

The husband was arrested at the scene and initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of arson causing bodily harm.

The charges have since been downgraded to one manslaughter charge and charge of arson causing bodily harm.

The couple had six children between the ages of five and 18 years old, five of whom were inside the home at the time of the dispute.

All five children were able to escape the flames.

A GoFundMe set up for the children has raised $53,531 of its $250,000 goal.

