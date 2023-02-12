Jimmy Pieschke pleaded guilty to child pornography offences in Quebec but failed to show up to court. He was last spotted on the run in B.C. on Feb. 11. (Photo courtesy of BC RCMP)

Jimmy Pieschke pleaded guilty to child pornography offences in Quebec but failed to show up to court. He was last spotted on the run in B.C. on Feb. 11. (Photo courtesy of BC RCMP)

Man guilty of child porn offences in Quebec on the run in B.C.

Jimmy Pieschke was sighted on Salt Spring Island on Feb. 11

A man who pleaded guilty to child pornography offences in Quebec but skipped his court date is now believed to be on the run in B.C.

RCMP say Jimmy Pieschke, 39, was last spotted on Salt Spring Island on Saturday evening (Feb. 11). His current whereabouts are unknown.

Pieschke is described as a white man with hazel or blue-ish green eyes and brown hair. He’s 5’11” tall and weights 166 lbs.

Police say he sometimes goes by “James” or “Jimmy Leduc.”

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

READ ALSO: Birthday girl needs a miracle: Kelowna child prepares for chemo

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

child pornCrimeSalt Spring Island

Previous story
What we know about H5N1 avian flu and the risk to humans
Next story
Flying object shot down over Yukon on Trudeau’s orders; CAF mum on what it was

Just Posted

Sons of Gingolx (Kincolith’s) Perry Terrell Jr. prepares to go up for a basket en route to a 19 point performance and a win against Metlakatla BC Spartans in the opening game of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament Feb. 11. (Thom Barker photo)
Multiple blowouts during Day 1 play of the 2023 All Native tourney

Sons of Gingolx (Kincolith's) Perry Terrell Jr. prepares to go up for a basket en route to a 19 point performance and a win against Metlakatla BC Spartans in the opening game of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament Feb. 11. (Thom Barker photo)
Gingolx trounces Metlakatla (BC) to kick off the 2023 All Native tourney

Sons of Gingolx (Kincolith)’s Shaquile Barton passes off to teammate Maverick Moore as Metlakatla (BC)’s Terrence Robinson defends during the opening game of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament Feb. 11. (Thom Barker photo)
Day 2 schedule of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament

Hazelton Elite’s Colton Murrell, right, drives to the basket en route to putting up 35 points during senior men’s first round play against Prince Rupert at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 4, 2022. (Thom Barker photo)
Day 1 schedule of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament