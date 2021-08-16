Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man has throat slashed by stranger in Vancouver neighbourhood; charges laid

Jesse Attig, 30, has been charged with attempted murder and remains in custody

A man is on the mend after a stranger slashed his throat in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

The incident happened on Sunday at about 3 p.m. near Quebec Street and East 10th Avenue.

Police said the victim, a 46-year-old man from Vancouver, was walking down the street when a man came up from behind him, slashed his throat and then walked away.

Several bystanders called 911 and stayed with the victim until medical responders arrived. The man was taken to hospital where he received stitches and was released.

A man was arrested about a block south of Kingsgate Mall. Jesse Attig, 30, has been charged with attempted murder and remains in custody.

Anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to police is asked to call VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Vancouver police

Previous story
Nova Scotia First Nation chief detained by fisheries officers after launching fishery
Next story
Crown appeals prison term for trucker convicted in killing of woman in Edmonton hotel

Just Posted

A new agreement announced on Aug. 13 by the Council of the Haida Nation, federal and provincial governments recognizes the intrinsic right of the Haida to the geographical area and the right to self-govern. (Photo: Baneet Braich/ Black Press)
Council of the Haida Nation, Feds and Province sign historic agreement

Rushbrook Harbour in Prince Rupert and managed by Port Edward Harbour Authority will receive repairs financed by the Small Harbours Program, Keri Dybhavn harbour authority manager said, on Aug. 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
$11 million to fund repairs at three local harbours

Ann Leach general manager of North Pacific Cannery Museum said on Aug. 5 a donation from world-renowned master carver Dempsey Bob is extra special because he embodies the canneries and the lives of the people who lived and worked there. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Dempsey Bob donates artistic residency to North Pacific Cannery in Port Edward

Royal BC Museum book
What Was Said To Me