Vancouver firefighters and Metro Vancouver Transit Police work to extricate a man in a mobility scooter who fell down an elevator shaft at the Yaletown SkyTrain Station on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (Ryan Stelting)

Man in mobility scooter falls 30 feet down Vancouver SkyTrain elevator shaft

Man had only ‘minor injuries,’ police said

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are investigating after a man in a mobility scooter fell down an elevator shaft at a Canada Line station.

The man fell down the elevator shaft at Yaletown SkyTrain Station at about 7 p.m. Bystanders said the man seemed to crash through the doors of the elevator shaft and fell around 30 feet, landing on the top of the elevator car. He was extricated by Vancouver Fire and Rescue.

Sgt. Clint Hampton said police believe the fall was accidental, not suspicious or self-inflicted.

“He did take quite a fall but fortunately he only had minor injuries,” Hampton said.

Transit Police will be reviewing footage of the fall and speaking with witnesses.

ALSO READ: Seven arrested in 20-man fight between rival gangs in Vancouver

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian actor aboard cruise ship saw beginning of New Zealand volcano eruption
Next story
Anti-money laundering agency warns casinos to watch gamers playing with bank drafts

Just Posted

Adverse weather conditions lead to pair of ferry cancellations

Northern Expedition sailings from Prince Rupert and Skidegate affected

This week in photos | The spirit of giving comes to Haida Gwaii

Masset Lions Telethon, Queen Charlotte’s annual craft fair, Fields store coming along in Skidegate

Snowfall warning continues for parts of B.C.’s Interior

First significant snowfall of the season prompts Environment Canada warning

Northwest B.C. wildlife shelter rescues particularly tiny bear cub

Shelter co-founder says the cub weighs less than a third of what it should at this time of year

Masset residents receiving extra incentive to get home safe this holiday season

Masset RCMP, B.C. Liquor Store and local elementary schools team up to curb drinking and driving

‘We must act’: Democrats unveil Trump impeachment charges

Trump insisted he did nothing wrong

Anti-money laundering agency warns casinos to watch gamers playing with bank drafts

Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, known as Fintrac, issues operational alert

Jurassic World 3 will film in Metro Vancouver under working title Arcadia

Filming is set to take place between Feb. 24 and March 6, 2020

Strata rental bans escape B.C. speculation tax through 2021, Carole James says

Vacant home tax won’t apply to cabins accessible only by water

Man in mobility scooter falls 30 feet down Vancouver SkyTrain elevator shaft

Man had only ‘minor injuries,’ police said

China hints at national security trials for 2 Canadians detained for one year

The two Canadians’ detention is largely seen as retaliation for the arrest of a Huawei exec

B.C. seaplane company set to test the first commercial electronic plane

The plane is powered by a 750 horsepower electric motor

Fireballs to fill the sky Friday for brightest meteor shower of the year

Geminid meteor shower features colourful, brighter, longer shooting stars

Province sues over sailing incident that killed teen with disabilities

Gabriel Pollard, 16, died from injuries after marine lift failed

Most Read