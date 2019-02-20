Man injured in police shooting near Nelson has died: B.C. police watchdog

The death follows an incident in Bonnington on Feb. 13

A man injured in a police-involved shooting near Nelson has died from his injuries, according to B.C.’s police watchdog.

The B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office said in a news release Wednesday that the man died in the hospital Saturday. His family has been notified, but investigators did not identify the man.

In the early morning of Feb. 13, the RCMP said officers responded to reports of men yelling and shots being fired in the 3900-block of Reo Road in Bonnington, B.C.

Officers located a stopped vehicle matching the description of one that had left the scene.

“During the check of the vehicle there was an interaction with the driver that resulted in the officer discharging his firearm,” police said at the time.

The incident is being investigated by the IIO, the provincial agency that investigates all police-involved incidents that leaves a person injured or killed.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.

