Man intercepted after dash attempt at B.C. border goes viral on TikTok

A man who went viral on TikTok for seemingly trying to drive, then run across the border at the Peace Arch Border crossing was intercepted without incident Sunday.

According to the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA), at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday (June 18), CBSA officers at the Douglas port of entry observed an individual running northbound towards the border crossing.

“Officers intercepted the individual without incident and conducted an interview before transferring the individual to Washington State Patrol,” said an email from CBSA senior spokesperson Jacqueline Roby.

TikTok videos appear to show the man driving a white car across the grass – from the U.S. into Canada – past the Peace Arch monument that marks the Canada-U.S. border, and then parking it, before getting out and running toward the border crossing.

Wasington State Patrol did not respond to requests for information by press deadline.

