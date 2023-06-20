A man was safely intercepted by Canadian Border Service Agency officers Sunday night, after he apparently tried to drive, then run across the Peace Arch Border crossing from the U.S. into Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man was safely intercepted by Canadian Border Service Agency officers Sunday night, after he apparently tried to drive, then run across the Peace Arch Border crossing from the U.S. into Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man intercepted after dash attempt at B.C. border goes viral on TikTok

CBSA officers intercept individual Sunday night at Douglas border crossing

A man who went viral on TikTok for seemingly trying to drive, then run across the border at the Peace Arch Border crossing was intercepted without incident Sunday.

According to the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA), at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday (June 18), CBSA officers at the Douglas port of entry observed an individual running northbound towards the border crossing.

@las2015 #usa_tiktok#canada#hawler#escape#theif ♬ Funny Laugh no no no – Sound Effect

“Officers intercepted the individual without incident and conducted an interview before transferring the individual to Washington State Patrol,” said an email from CBSA senior spokesperson Jacqueline Roby.

@las2015 #blain#usa#canada#vancouver#park#whiterock#cbsa#vancouverpolice ♬ Police Siren Sound Effect – Beats by Talent

TikTok videos appear to show the man driving a white car across the grass – from the U.S. into Canada – past the Peace Arch monument that marks the Canada-U.S. border, and then parking it, before getting out and running toward the border crossing.

Wasington State Patrol did not respond to requests for information by press deadline.

@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

border agencyirregular border crosserWashington State Patrol

Previous story
CSIS warned B.C. Sikh temple leader of assassination threat before killing: lawyer
Next story
B.C. leads Canada as average rents skyrocket 30 per cent in five years

Just Posted

Kitimat RCMP and Kitimat Fire and Ambulance at 1567 Albatross Ave. in Kitimat on June 18. Kitimat RCMP says a fire engulfed a top-floor apartment in the city on June 17, resulting in the death of one individual. (Submitted photo)
Kitimat apartment fire claims one life, investigation ongoing

Terrace couple Lisa Seymour and Christopher England stand outside Mills Memorial Hospital. The couple is speaking out against Northern Health’s policy prohibiting guests, including partners, from being present during ultrasound scans. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
EXCLUSIVE: Terrace couple challenge Northern Health’s ultrasound policy

It’s time to celebrate dad. Father’s Day is on Sunday, June 18. (Pixabay)
QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

Elliott Knight and MP Taylor Bachrach at Kitimat’s Pride Prom on June 3. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Pride Month celebrated in Kitimat with second-ever Pride Prom