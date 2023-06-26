Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a stolen Ford pickup after its owner broke his ankle while trying to prevent it from being stolen. (Black Press Media file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a stolen Ford pickup after its owner broke his ankle while trying to prevent it from being stolen. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man jumps out of the back of his pickup truck as it gets stolen in Nanaimo

Victim breaks his ankle in 4 a.m. crime last week

A victim of theft in Nanaimo wasn’t able to prevent his truck from being stolen, and broke his ankle in the process.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the incident happened Thursday, June 22, at about 4:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of Oakley Crescent in the hospital district.

The truck’s owner told police he woke up to the sound of a vehicle door closing and the sound of his Ford F-350’s diesel engine starting. The owner gave chase and tried to open the driver’s door, but it was locked.

“He then jumped into the box but once the truck started to move, he decided this was not a good place to be and jumped out,” the release noted. “When he hit the ground, his ankle turned and broke.”

The truck, bearing license plate No. RV6910 has not been recovered.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid 30s with short hair.

Anyone with information about the theft or the whereabouts of the stolen truck is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP detachment’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2023-21039.

