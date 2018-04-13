Calgary police tactical team members at the shooting scene of a police officer in Calgary on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press)

Man killed in Calgary police standoff was from B.C.

Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said 25-year-old man was identified through dental records

The man who died in a police standoff last month in which a Calgary officer was injured was from B.C., Alberta’s police watchdog said Friday.

In an update into its investigation of the March 27 incident, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said the 25-year-old man was identified through dental records.

It said his next of kin has been notified, but the watchdog did not release his name, citing the province’s homicide naming rules and out of respect for the man’s family.

READ MORE: Calgary police officer shot, suspect dead

According to ASIRT, the man was found dead inside a burned-out garage in the Abbeydale neighbourhood of northeast Calgary.

The call that began as a reported robbery at a convenience store, before the suspect allegedly attempted to carjack a woman outside a home and then fled, according to police.

An hours-long search ensued before the man was found in a backyard.

Police said that’s when the suspect began firing shots and officers returned fire.

One officer, a five-year constable, was shot and taken to hospital. He was was listed in stable condition in Foothills Hospital shortly after the incident.

With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau off to Peru amid unresolved pipeline crisis
Next story
Road restrictions impact hay deliveries to ranchers hit by 2017 wildfires

Just Posted

Reduced wait times for knee, hip surgery and 70 per cent increase in MRIs in northern B.C.

Longer wait times at UHNBC than the provincial average

Limited-entry bear hunt replaces open season on Haida Gwaii

Open season for black bear closed April 12. Hunters now have until May 25 to apply for limited-entry

Haida Gwaii School District to run its own bus fleet next school year

School bussing is about to make a big turn on Haida Gwaii.… Continue reading

Masset Magic: A vigil for Humboldt

By Evelyn von Almassy I visited Saskatchewan many years ago, stopping in… Continue reading

Tlellagraph: Reflecting on the Queen of the North and Cosmic Coincidence

By Janet Rigg Though spring is a time of renewal, I’ve been… Continue reading

VIDEO: 2 young B.C. pals spearhead autism awareness campaign

Two boys with autism spearhead campaign at Langley’s Dorothy Peacock Elementary

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

The never-ending winter story in Edmonton

Edmonton reportedly broke a record for the most consecutive days with temperatures at or below 0 C

Multiple breakins inspires B.C. business owner to offer jobs

A Vernon restaurant owner says he is willing to offer thieves work

B.C. man to get adult sentence for sex assault as teen while under 24/7 supervision

The man had broken into his neighbour’s home and attacked her mother while she slept

Judge denies proposed class action lawsuit against BC Liberals

The suit claimed the former government unjustly enriched itself by spending taxes on partisan ads

VIDEO: Swimming beaver caught on camera at B.C. university

Footage shows the critter hanging out in a pool of water and cleaning itself at the water’s edge

Man killed in Calgary police standoff was from B.C.

Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said 25-year-old man was identified through dental records

Road restrictions impact hay deliveries to ranchers hit by 2017 wildfires

Ranchers facing hay shortages are dealing with road restrictions slowing down the delivery of hay

Most Read