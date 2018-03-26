Man killed in Vanderhoof snowmobile crash wasn’t wearing helmet: RCMP

A man has died in a snowmobile crash near Vanderhoof on Sunday night, RCMP said.

According to police, a 35-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman crashed in a remote, hard-to-access area near Mapes Road, east of Vanderhoof just before 7 p.m.

Vanderhoof RCMP, BC Ambulance and search and rescue crews all responded to the incident and found the man dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police have yet to determine a cause but say that the duo’s lack of helmets maybe have contributed to their injuries.