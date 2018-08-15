Man seriously injured in Lower Mainland home explosion

Police are trying to figure out what led to a homemade explosive detonating in a Coquitlam home

A man has been seriously injured after a home-made explosive detonated in his Coquitlam home Tuesday night.

In a statement Wednesday, RCMP said the explosion happened at about 7:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of Ross Avenue.

The RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit was called in and its members located and disarmed a second “item of concern,” police said.

The man has serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the explosion. Anyone with information is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP and ask for the Investigative Support Team.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Archipelago SAR rescues injured man near Tow Hill
Next story
B.C. declares state of emergency as wildfires rage

Just Posted

B.C. declares state of emergency as wildfires rage

More than 3,300 firefighters are battling more than 500 fires

Archipelago SAR rescues injured man near Tow Hill

A man suffered head and spinal injuries after he slipped and fell… Continue reading

$67M for two emergency towing vessels for B.C. coast

Government of Canada awarded a contract to lease two vessels from New Brunswick

UPDATE: 5 injured in plane crash following Abbotsford International Airshow

One in critical condition in incident involving vintage plane

Wildfires 5 km from northwest B.C. fibre-optic cable

CityWest said fire unlikely to affect northwest B.C. internet service

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year

‘Can’t erase history’ by tearing down statues, Minister says

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna spoke on the contentious removal of John A. Macdonald

Man seriously injured in Lower Mainland home explosion

Police are trying to figure out what led to a homemade explosive detonating in a Coquitlam home

Canadian soccer captain Christine Sinclair continues to lead fight against MS

Burgers to Beat MS has raised more than $11 million since its inception in 2009

RCMP brings in members; patrols evacuation zones near Quesnel

Members from the Lower Mainland are aiding local RCMP with 24/7 patrols in evacuation zones

VIDEO: Post-surgery monologue comedy gold

If you’ve ever had surgery with anaesthetic you know the coming out of it process can be a treat.

LETTERS: Doctors speak out on surgical wait times for B.C. patients

‘Governments know they will lose private clinic lawsuit’

UPDATE: RCMP recover body of Burnaby man who drowned in B.C.’s Buntzen Lake

Police say the man was a ‘non-swimmer’

Thieves steal supplies, tools and juice boxes from B.C. summer camp

‘Take a moment to think about who you stole from,’ says Burns Bog Society’s Mark Robertson

Most Read