Man sets himself on fire at B.C. restaurant, police watchdog investigating

Vancouver police say man brought gasoline can into McDonald’s, threatened to light himself on fire

The police watchdog is investigating after a man carrying a gasoline can set himself on fire at a Vancouver McDonald’s Thursday.

According to Vancouver police, the man, described as being “distraught,” walked into the restaurant at about 9 p.m.

Police said in a statement late Thursday night that officers tried to negotiate with him, using “less lethal arwen rounds” while firefighters used a high pressure hose, but he “lit himself and parts of the restaurant on fire.”

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious burn injuries.

Parts of the restaurant were also damaged.

The incident is now under investigation by IIO BC.

The IIO is called in whenever there is an officer-involved incident resulting in death or serious injury.

